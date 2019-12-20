Rs 2.5 cr received for repair of ZP schools

NASHIK:

Primary schools run by Zilla Parishad have been damaged due to delayed retreating rains in Nashik district.195 schools in the district have received a fund of Rs 2.56 crore through the district planning committee for their repair. Repair works. As per demand by each school, repair works from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh will be done.

The primary education department demanded fund from the government to repair those primary schools which have been damaged. State Samagra Shiksha department had given Rs 7.5 crore in the first phase. As Rs 2 crore received in the second phase, a total of Rs 9.5 crore had been received.

In the third quarter of the financial year of 2019-20, Rs 2.56 crore has been received again through the district planning committee. Highest 26 schools are from Niphad. Followed by this Yeola has 21 schools. Roof leakage, colouring and other important works will be done through the fund.

The district planning committee on December 6 sanctioned Rs 1.4 lakh for 94 schools in the first phase, while Rs 1.51 crore has been sanctioned for 101 schools in the second phase.

Schools talukawise

Yeola – 21

Surgana – 8

Dindori – 16

Sinnar – 18

Baglan – 13

Nashik – 8

Kalvan – 11

Malegaon – 11

Chandwad – 15

Peth – 4

Igatpuri – 8

Trimbakeshwar- 12

Deola – 7

Nandgaon – 7

Niphad – 26