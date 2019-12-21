Rs 191 crore disbursed so far to farmers

NASHIK: The distressed farmers are bearing the brunt of lack of coordination between the bank and the district administration in the disbursement of relief fund. Considering slow pace of fund disbursement to the rain affected farmers. only 48% of the fund has so far been received by the farmers.

After disbursement of the first corpus of Rs 181.50 crore relief fund to over 2.50 lakh rain-affected farmers in the district, the affected farmers were waiting for second tranche of Rs. 396.62 crore which was lying unspent on taluka level on account of incomplete list of beneficiaries.

Till now, Rs 191 crore fund out of the second tranche of Rs 396.62 crore has been credited into the bank a/cs of the affected farmers, the district administration sources said yesterday. The banks are finding technical faults in the data provided by district administation.

In the last couple of days, the administration has disbursed aid to 15 rain-hit talukas and the taluka authorities have been instructed to deposit the relief fund directly into the bank a/cs of the eligible farmers within the next 15 days.

As per the norms, Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops are being disbursed. Earlier in the first phase, out of the 7.50 lakh affected farmers, over 2.50 lakh farmers had received direct credit into their bank a/cs.

The prolonged rains in October and November had wreaked havoc in the district damaging vineyards, maize, soyabean, bajra, cotton, jwar, onion, vegetable and other horticultural crops on 6.50 lakh hectares of land and badly hitting talukas of Malegaon, Chandwad, Nandgaon, Niphad, Kalwan, Baglan and Sinnar.