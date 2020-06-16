Rs 150/quintal margin for ration owners

NASHIK :

Following the fulfilment of the demand for Rs 50 lakh insurance cover, the ration shopkeepers in the district have more smiles on their face, as the government has agreed upon to another of their demand for a honorarium.

The pending honorarium of the ration shopkeepers for distribution of foodgrains to the poor during the lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is to be paid by the food and civil supplies and consumer protection department.

A margin of Rs 150 per quintal will be paid to the ration shopkeepers. The decision has widely been welcomed by the ration shopkeepers.

The ration shopkeepers’ association had resorted to indefinite strike from June 1 demanding insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and immediate payment of pending foodgrain margins. The government has now complied with their second demand and has ordered immediate payment of foodgrain margins allotted under the National Food Security Act for the three months period from April to June.

The details of the foodgrains distribution during these three months period are now available on the official Mahafood portal. The pending honorarium will be transferred to the district supply officer, and the PDS officer through RTGS for its distribution to the ration shopkeepers.

The DSOs will compile bank and other relevant details of the shopkeepers in order to process margin payment of Rs 150 based on per quintal distribution of foodgrains at ration shops. Association president Nivrutti Kapse has welcomed the decision. There are as many as 2600 fair price shops in the.