Rs 1000 credited in your account; fake message goes viral

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: The fake message of Rs 1000 credited in your bank account fake message has gone viral on a social media nowadays. Mobile phone users are receiving a message claiming that a friend has credited Rs 1000 into a bank account and asking to click a link given below to complete the further transaction. The cyber expert has urged mobile phone users to remain alert.

Tanmay Dixit, the cyber forensic expert, says that these types of online money credit frauds are on the rise recently.

People are being cheated in this manner. Mobile and social media users should be alert every time while surfing any site or handling such fraud messages and should not share any personal information with anyone, he cautioned.

The hackers steal the personal information of the users and use it to dupe a victim. The users are compelled to purchase items on the online shopping portal when they click on such links, he informed.