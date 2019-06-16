Robbery at Muthoot Finance: Police clueless about robbers

Nashik: Though three days had passed, police are clueless about robbers in the Muthoot Finance robbery and murder case. The investigation is going on a proper direction, police administration is stating. Around 7-8 robbers had attempted a bid of robbery in the Muthoot Finance office on Untwadi road on Friday morning.

They opened fire. Technical engineer Sajju Samuel was killed after he received five bullets, while three others were injured. Following this broad daylight dacoity, citizens have raised a question mark over the police. Taking serious note of this robbery, police checked CCTV camera footage in the area. They got video footage of the suspects heading on two-wheelers.

Police sealed all boundary areas of the city and made rural police alert. Despite this, robbers have been disappeared. Three unidentified Pulsars were found on second day near Jadhav Vasti along Peth Road. It came to light that these bikes were used for robbery. This shows that it was well-planned robbery.

The investigation is going on. Police got some important clues. As quality of CCTV camera footage in Muthoot Finance office is very bad, nothing was got. Police are finding out CCTV cameras on the direction where the robbers fled. However, there are technical difficulties in it, deputy commissioner of police Pournima Chougule made it clear. Robbers will be nabbed soon, she confided.