Road accidents reduce in district

Nashik: The rural police are encouraging drivers for the usage of helmet and seat belt. This resulted in reducing a number of accidents and accidental deaths in jurisdiction of 40 police stations in the district. A total of 296 persons lost their lives in 567 road accidents last year in the period from January 1 to April 31, while this year 277 persons died in 458 road accidents in the same period. This showed that the number of road accidents is declined by 115 this year, while the number of deaths is reduced by 19.

The rural police conducted various drives to create awareness about traffic rules. A penal action was taken against a total of 12,594 errant drivers from January to February. Police recovered Rs. 40.61 lakh after mutual compromise. The action was taken against 378 drivers for illegal transport in March and police have tabled proposals to suspend driving licences of many drivers.

Despite public awareness and penal action, many drivers are not interested in following traffic rules. As a result, rural police have started to suspend driving licences of such indisciplined drivers. Accordingly, they had tabled a proposal to the regional transport department to suspend driving licences of 91 drivers for illegal transport. Of them, driving licences of 79 drivers were suspended. A notice has been issued to 147 drivers regarding the suspension of their driving licences. In addition, police have prepared a proposal to suspend driving licences of 257 traffic rule offenders.

With all of these measures, the number of road accidents in the district has been reduced. A total of 296 people lost their lives in jurisdiction of the rural police in 2018 between January to April. In addition to this, 350 were seriously injured, while 68 received minor injuries. In the same period this year, a total of 277 persons died in road accidents, while 214 were seriously injured and 242 received minor injuries. This showed that the number of road accidents and seriously injured has been declined this year.