Rly announces three-day mega block

Nashik Road: The central railway announced a mega block to install a girder of a foot overbridge at Igatpuri station. It has started to conduct the mega block from Friday.Some trains have been cancelled in the period from January 11 to 13, while the time table of some trains have been changed and routes of some have been diverted.

The mega block timing is 3.45 am to 10.30 am.“Bhusaval-Mumbai passenger, Mumbai-Bhusaval passenger trains have been cancelled. Train no. 15645 LTT-Guwahati Express will depart at 8 am instead of 9.10 am and train number 17617 CSST Mumbai-Huzur Saheb Nanded Tapovan Express will depart at 6.15 am instead of 9 am.

Today, LTT-Faizabad/Raibareli Express, Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon via CST-Havda Geetanjali Express Kalyan-Dound-Manmad and LTT-Gorakhpur Kashi Express going via Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon, CST-Havda Geetanjali Express Kalyan-Daund-Manmad Train No. 12519 LTT-Kamakhya Express will leave at 9:10 am instead of 8 am Train no. 12336 LTT-Bhagalpur will leave at 9.30 am instead of 8 am.

The train number 17617 CST-Huzur Saheb Nanded Express will leave at 9.05 am instead of 6.15 am. LTT-Allahabad Express will run via Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon, whereas CST-Howrah Gitanjali Express will run via Kalyan-Daund-Manmad and LTT-Gorakhpur Kashi Express will run via Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon.