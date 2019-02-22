Rise in patients suffering from cough, viral fever

ABHISHEK VIBHANDIK / NASHIK: People are witnessing a sudden climate change since the last few days. They are experiencing cold during the night and heat throughout the day. As a result, there is a rise in the number of patients complaining of cough and viral fever. The effect of this changing weather is most visible among children.

Deshdoot Times talks to some doctors to know the precautions to be taken.

We have seen a sudden change in the weather over the last few days. The people are affecting by this. There is a rise in the number of patients suffering from chickenpox and measles. At present, most patients suffering from these diseases are visiting us. The people should avoid going outside to protect themselves from heat. They use a hat or scarf while stepping outside and avoid eating fast food.

– Dr. Arvind Pagar, family physician

The effect of the changing weather conditions is evident among the people. The maximum number of patients are suffering from cough and viral fever. Some patients having chickenpox and measles are also found. The citizens should take care of themselves. First of all, they should avoid eating fast food. They should have a nutritious diet and drink filtered and boiled water.

– Dr. Yogita Patil, pediatrician

Currently, we are witnessing both the cold and hot temperature at the same time. In such a scenario, most patients suffering from viral fever and cough are visiting us. People should cover their face and head using handkerchief or scarf while going outside. They should also avoid taking fast food or ice cream. People should take healthy diet and eat fruits.

– Dr. Sunil Aundhkar, family physician