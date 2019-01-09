Rise in number of viral fever patients

POOJA TIPRE

Nashik: The environment has changed over the last few days, resulting in the rise in a number of patients suffering from viral diseases in the hospital. The number of cases of cold, cough and fever has increased. There is an increase in patients in private hospitals and government-run hospitals.

Winter is said to be a season for health. However, the number of patients suffering from viral diseases increased in the last few days. Following a sudden drop in minimum temperature in the last three days, there is a rise in the number of patients. The changes in weather conditions affecting the health of people.

The patients from Sinnar, Trimbak, Peth and other nearby villages come to the district civil hospital to get treatment for fever, cold and cough. Private hospitals are also witnessing a rise in patients. Some patients are suffering from rash, itching and cold. 138 such patients have been admitted in the district civil hospital in the period from January 1- 9.

In the general ward, 51 women and 37 male patients have been admitted. In the pediatric ward, 5 boy and 14 girls are receiving treatment for cold and fever. 20 men and 11 women have been admitted to the medicine department.

“ Winter is a very healthy season. The temperature around 10 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius is very good. However, as the temperature is hovering between 5 degree Celsius and 6 degree Celsius, there is rise number of patients suffering from viral diseases. We are trying to give the best treatment to patients.

– Dr Nikhil Saindane, assistant civil surgeon

“ The number of patients suffering from malaria and other diseases has decreased in November and December. However, there is also the rise in the number of patients suffering from a cough and fever. The daily routine of citizens affecting by the winter season.

– Dr Manisha Roundal, family physician

“ Children and adults in large numbers are suffering from cold and fever. The number of patients suffering from diarrhoea has also increased this year. In addition, there is an increase in the number of patients suffering from allergic condition and skin diseases.

– Dr. Nitin Surana, pediatrician