Renowned jt replacement surgeon Dr. Chaudhary joins Wockhardt Hospital

Nashik: Wockhardt Hospital, which has established a number of new and advanced faculty for over a decade in the health services of North Maharashtra, has always provided excellent health care to the patients and the experience of lakhs of patients is behind them.

Wockhardt Hospital’s Center Head Vinod Sawantwadkar expressed that this became possible due to the latest technology, renowned and experienced doctors. He was speaking during welcoming of renowned joint replacement and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Hemant Chaudhary, who joined as a full time consultant in Wockhardt Hospital Nashik.

Dr. Hemant Chaudhary who is regularly performing joint replacement surgeries since last 10 years is resident of Nashik. He did MS in Orthopedic Surgery from MR Medical College Gulbarga, after that he completed the study of rheumatology (Medical study of arthritis, and other disorders of the joints, muscles, and ligaments from John Hopkins University in New York.

Prior to joining Wockhardt Hospital, he has experience of working in some of the renowned hospitals in the country, and conducted more than 3,000 successful surgeries till date.

Joint replacement surgeries through computer navigation is his expertise and he is well versed with other complex bone & joint surgeries.

In addition to this, he has expertise in performing PLDD (Percutaneous Laser Disk Decompression) procedure and he holds the credit of introducing this procedure 1st time in many geographic areas. With the help of this laser technology, patients with herniated disk of spine are treated without any surgical incision or anesthesia and complications.