Renault unveils Triber: We’ll surprise you in price, says CEO

NEW DELHI: Renault, the number one European brand in India, revealed its all-new global product – Renault TRIBER in India on Wednesday. The vehicle, as claimed by Renault, is a world’s-first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market.

Country CEO & Managing Director of Renault India Operations Venkatram Mamillapalle while speaking to Deshdoot Times said that Renault TRIBER is more than just a car and is a major breakthrough and will play a key role in the medium-term goal of doubling the annual sale volume in India. The car will be launched soon in next quarter.

“Renault Kwid received huge response on pan-India level. However, TRIBER is totally different than Kwid and hence we expect strong market in India for this premium hatchback, which is super spacious and ultra modular game changer,” he said adding that the aim is to double the market share by 2020-2022.

To a question on what are the future plans for Maharashtra, Mamillapalle said that they have expansion plans not only for Maharashtra but for pan-India. When asked about production of electric cars which is getting a big boost in India on the part of central government, citing environment concerns, the Country CEO said that this French automobile manufacturer is already promoting electric car segment worldwide and it will keep open its option of foray into the electric segment on pan-India level.

“The price of the Renault TRIBER will surprise you and we will not let the middle class down. It fits to every family. It fits perfectly well”, he claimed. When asked about the role of auto industry and what they expect from the newly formed Modi government at the Centre, ahead of July 7 first Union Budget, Mamillapalle said that the auto industry itself contributed a big share of 7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) however the industry has registered a dip of 7% to 8% in its sales volume which is a big concern and the new government should address concerns of the industry in its maiden Union Budget.

Meanwhile, Thierry Bollore, CEO of Groupe Renault, at the unveiling of the Renault TRIBER said, “India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We are still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our Drive the Future strategic plan.” Laurens van den Acker, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Design, Groupe Renault spoke on the designing and innovation around Renault TRIBER. He said it is a family pack and a miracle within 4 meters!