Regional finals of CII Kaizen Competition held

Nashik: The regional finals of CII Kaizen Competition was held on Friday at Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC), MIDC Ambad, Nashik. The competition included presentations by the winning Kaizen teams from the CII state-level competitions held in Nashik (Maharashtra) Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Vadodara (Gujarat) recently.

20 kaizen teams with 100 delegates were present for the competition. Industries from all over the western region participated. The winners in Large Scale category are: First Award – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Maharashtra; Second Award – Gujarat Guardian Ltd, Gujarat and Third Award – Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Maharashtra.

Appreciation Awards in Large Scale category are: Tata Motors Ltd, Gujarat; EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra and John Deere India Pvt Ltd, Madhya Pradesh. The winners in Small & Medium Scale category are: First Award – SB Reshellers Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra; Second Award – Amod Industries, Maharashtra and Third Award – Gunnebo India Pvt Ltd, Gujarat.

The competition was accessed by a panel of three jury member, P K Joshi, Satish Tawade, Senior Manager, Mukund Ltd. and George Mathew, Manager, Graphite Ltd.

The awards were given away by Sunil Bapat, Chairman, CII North Maharashtra Zonal Council & Plant Head, KSB Pumps Ltd., Anil Jangale, Chairman, CII Kaizen Award Committee Maharashtra State & General Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Ajay Vidyabhanu, CII Kaizen Award Committee & Assistant General Manager, Jindal Saw Ltd.