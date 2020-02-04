Reconsider a decision about heavy transport, Nashik Transport Association to CP

Nashik: Reconsider a decision taken by Nashik police about heavy transport and find out a proper way for this, demanded Nashik Transport Association to Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil. President of the Association Rajendra Phad, vice president Subhash Jangda and secretary Shankar Dhanave gave a memorandum regarding this to him.

The Association in a memorandum stated that city police commissionerate has issued a notification about traffic in Nashik city and it has come into effect on February 3, 2020. It has been decided that routes in various parts of the city for heavy transport and alternate routes for heavy vehicles have been suggested.

However, there is no sufficient space on these routes for heavy vehicles to take a turn. Considering the rush of small vehicles, there can be an increase in the number of accidents. It has also been decided to unload trucks carrying grocery, automobile spare parts and other goods after 10 pm. It is difficult to arrange workers after this time.

This decision is improper. Reconsider it, else postpone it unless arrangement of the alternate arrangement, demanded the Association.