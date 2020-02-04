Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
Latest News
State-level lawyers’ conference on Feb 15
Deshdoot Times DT City News

Reconsider a decision about heavy transport, Nashik Transport Association to CP

Nikheel Pardeshi February 4, 2020 10:03 pm
Share

Nashik: Reconsider a decision taken by Nashik police about heavy transport and find out a proper way for this, demanded Nashik Transport Association to Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil. President of the Association Rajendra Phad, vice president Subhash Jangda and secretary Shankar Dhanave gave a memorandum regarding this to him.

The Association in a memorandum stated that city police commissionerate has issued a notification about traffic in Nashik city and it has come into effect on February 3, 2020. It has been decided that routes in various parts of the city for heavy transport and alternate routes for heavy vehicles have been suggested.

However, there is no sufficient space on these routes for heavy vehicles to take a turn. Considering the rush of small vehicles, there can be an increase in the number of accidents. It has also been decided to unload trucks carrying grocery, automobile spare parts and other goods after 10 pm. It is difficult to arrange workers after this time.

This decision is improper. Reconsider it, else postpone it unless arrangement of the alternate arrangement, demanded the Association.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Police seize 170 rickshaws without permit
Nikheel Pardeshi December 3, 2019 10:00 pm
Traffic system in city to become hi-tech
Gaurav Pardeshi November 21, 2019 2:54 pm
Police Commemoration Day:Tributes paid to martyrs
Nikheel Pardeshi October 21, 2019 10:23 pm
CP inspects smart road
Nikheel Pardeshi August 23, 2019 9:59 pm

Leave a Comment

Live Tweets

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM

Related Stories

Police seize 170 rickshaws without permit
Traffic system in city to become hi-tech
Police Commemoration Day:Tributes paid to martyrs
CP inspects smart road

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!