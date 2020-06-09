Ration shops to remain open from today; Govt assures Rs 50 lakh insurance cover

NASHIK :

In a big relief to ration shopkeepers in the state, the government yesterday bowed down to the long standing demands of the fair price shop owners including a major demand of Rs 50 lakh insurance cover in line with COVID-19 warriors.

State finance minister Ajit Pawar assured the delegation of the ration shopkeepers of Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to all the ration shop operators in the state.

“The government is positive towards their demands. Shopkeepers will be brought under insurance cover and also their pending commission will be released. Citing present situation, the shopkeepers should withdraw their srike and join work immediately,” said finance minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers across the state including Nashik district have decided to resume foodgrain distribution at ration shops from today (Wednesday) following the assurance from finance minister Pawar.

Nivrutti Kapse, district president of ration shopkeepers association expressed satisfaction over the assurance given by the minister and said that the association is withdrawing strike with immediate effect and resuming ration distribution from Wednesday.

Dy speaker of state legislative assembly Narhari Zirwal, minister of food and civil supplies Chhagan Bhujbal, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, MLA Nitin Pawar, divisional president (ration shopkeepers association) Ganpat Dolse, district president Nivrutti Kapse and secretary Gopal More were among the delegates who met minister Pawar.

The ration shopkeepers were on indefinite strike from June 1 to press for their key demands including Rs 50 lakh insurance cover, honorarium in line with shop keepers in Tamil Nadu, commission for distributing free ration and smooth functioning of PoS machines.

As many as 2600 ration shops in the district were closed for an indefinite period in support of their demands.