Rates of grapes fall due to increase in supply

GAURAV PARDESHI / NASHIK: This time, grapes are selling at low rates in the local market due to increase in their arrival. As farmers in large numbers are rushing to grape exporters, rates of grapes are affected.

In addition, export rates have also fallen. Last year, the weather department had predicted heavy rainfall. So, grape producers cut their grape crop late. Those who cut grape crop earlier had to suffer losses.

Grape producers stopped cutting of grapes after instructions by weather department. As a result, grapes are produced on a large scale. This resulted in falling of grape rates. At present, the grapes are being sold at an average rate of Rs. 20-25 per kg.

Thomson variety is being sold at Rs. 18-20 per kg. Gold variety is also being sold at Rs. 18-20 per kg. Sonata or other variety of grapes are being sold at Rs. 20-25 per kg.

Grapes are mainly produced at Niphad, Dindori, Nashik and Chandwad.

Grapes are produced on 58,367 hectares of land in the district. The average productivity of grape in the district is 25 metric tonnes per acre and 14.59 lakh metric tonnes of grapes are produced in the district.

59,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported to Europe

This year, a total of 84 exporters from 13 talukas in the district had exported 82,116 metric tonnes of grapes abroad. A total of 59460 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported to Europe, while 22,656 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported to non-European countries.

Those grapes from which wine is manufactured have grown on 2300 hectares of land. Of the total grape export in the country, 11% grape export is from Nashik district alone.

Grape producers on large scale rushed to grape exporters. As a result, local rates of grapes have fallen.

– Jagannath Khapre, president, grape exporter association