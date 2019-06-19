Rashtriya Lok Adalat on July 13

Nashik: Following orders by the State Legal Service Authority, Rashtriya Lok Adalat will be conducted on July 13 at the district court. Citizens should submit their pending cases in it and get justice through a mutual compromise, urged the secretary of District Legal Service Authority judge Prasad Kulkarni.

The Rashtriya Lok Adalat will be conducted in the district court and other courts in the district in the morning. Pre-litigation cases related to civil, criminal, motor accident, compensation, family dispute, land acquisition, financial firms and pending recovery of government establishments and pending cases will be settled in the Adalat.

Principal judge of district and sessions court judge Ravindra Joshi informed that people should take benefit of this Lok Adalat to end dispute permanently. An appeal regarding those cases which are settled in the Lok Adalat cannot be filed again. As a result, the dispute is ended there. The court fee amount gets returned. Time and money are saved. Take benefit of this, he urged.

A total of 2,225 pending cases were settled in the Lok Adalat which was held on March 17, while 20,666 pre-litigation cases were solved with mutual compromise.