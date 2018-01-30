Rasbihari students excel in Informatics & Mathematics Olympiad Exam

Nashik: CBSE recognized Rasbihari International School’s students bagged 8 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals in Informatics Olympiad examination which was held in month of December. Siddhi Deore Grade 1, Ayush Pawar Grade 2, Pradnesh Bhadke Grade 3, Pranav Garud Grade 4, Shreya Nirgude Grade 5, Dnyaneshwari Deore Grade 6, Siddhant Deore Grade 7 and Tushar Deshmukh Grade 8 bagged gold medals. Dnyaneshwari Deore is eligible for the second level examination of Informatics Olympiad.

Students also bagged 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in Mathematics Olympiad Examination. Palash Deore Grade 1, Shreya Karnakar Grade 2, Rugved Dusane Grade 4, Anushka Bora Grade 7 and Yash Dusane Grade 8 bagged gold medal.

The school COO K D Singh, Principal Bindu Vijaykumar and teachers congratulated all the students for their success and extended best wishes for next level of examination.