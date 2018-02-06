Rasbihari international school bids adieu to grade X students

Nashik : Rasbihari International School had arranged farewell party recently for grade 10 students. The grade 9 students had arranged the party, making the last day special of grade 10 students.

Grade 9th students made excellent scrap books as a token of love. The scrap book was the highlight of the event. The students enjoyed exciting fun field games by grade 9 students like straw and ball, blowing the balloon etc. Aditya Ahiray and Aaryan Tambat made a short movie on the journey of their buddies. The event concluded with the ball room dance presented by grade 10 boys with formal suit and girls in red attire. Bindu Vijaykumar also made a “Good Luck” movie with bites from all teachers which was an excellent piece of work.

Head girl Arya Sarda, Atharv Deore, Gargi Malode and Sanika Waghade expressed their gratitude towards the school and the teachers. The event was compered by Anushwara, Aryan, Viplav, Unnati, Saloni and Astha. Snehal Bhavsar guided students in organizing the event to make it great success.

The programme put up by the enthusiastic grade 9th students portrayed their affection towards their seniors. A dinner was also organised for the students by the school management.