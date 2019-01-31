Rare heart surgery on police officer successful at Wockhardt Hospital

Nashik: Wockhardt Hospital, Nashik which is always in the forefront of healthcare, has always done commendable job in the field of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgeries and has given new lease of life to many people by successfully performing many complicated heart surgeries.

Another rare case was recently diagnosed and successfully treated by Dr. VijaySinh Patil – Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Nashik. A 34-year-old police officer who was suffering with symptoms like chest pain while walking, feeling fatigue and continuous headaches, resulting in problems while performing his duties.

When he came to Wockhardt Hospital for checkup, Dr. Vijaysinh Patil, after examining his CT Aortagram found a rare disorder called the ‘Cortication of Aorta’ . Aorta is the main vessel in our body through which pure blood is taken from the heart to the whole body.

The aorta becomes narrow and it result in insufficient supply of pure blood to lower limbs and gastrointestinal organs, if it is not treated on time it is more likely to have serious consequences like heart failure and stroke.

The disorder is so rare that many heart specialists reject these patients or advice them surgery. Dr. Vijaysinh Patil opted for a percutaneous procedure to treat this condition, with the help a wire catheter and balloon catheter, which was inserted from patient’s groin.

At first the blockage was freed with the help of inflation of baloon and a Stent is placed in the blocked section to eliminate the chances of blockage in the same section. Dr. Vijay Singh Patil said that in this process, the patient is not given full anesthesia. This entire process is done from outside the body and is a catheter guided procedure X-ray.

Center Head of Wockhardt Hospital, Nashik Mr. Vinod Sawantwadkar said that such a procedure requires special skills, expertise and successful co-ordination with the best technology and the Cath Lab team.

This successful procedure at Wockhardt Hospital has helped one Police Officer to perform his duties for the Nation. He again said that now patients don’t need to go cities like Pune, Mumbai or Bangalore for treatment of such rare disorders, it is available in their very ow city Nashik.