Rallies, various programmes organised to mark International Women’s Day

Nashik: Rallies and various programmes were organised in the city on Friday to mark the International Women’s Day. The district civil hospital organised a rally in the morning. Deputy director (health) Dr. Ratna Ravkhande flagged off the rally.

District civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale, additional district civil surgeon Dr. Nikhil Saindane, resident medical officer Dr. Anant Pawar, Dr. Sanjay Gangurde and others were present.

While guiding the rally, Dr. Raokhande stated that women have to face serious diseases like breast, cervix and oral cancers due to their negligence to health.

Considering this screening of all these three cancer patients will be conducted in the district civil hospital, sub-district and rural hospitals till April 1, she informed. Additional district civil surgeon Dr. Nikhil Saindane also expressed his views and extended greetings to women employees in the hospital.

The rally passed through Trimbak Naka, Zilla Parishad, Ganjmal signal, Shalimar Chowk, CBS and via Mela bus stand returned to the district civil hospital and was culminated there. The girl-students of nursing college who participated in the rally had banners creating awareness among cancers and problems of women in their hands.

District civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale felicitated senior woman employees in the out-patient department. Various social organisations also organised programmes to honour women.

The programmes were also organised in schools and colleges to mark the day.

WoW (Women for Wisdom) Group organised a women’s rally in the city. 1700 women bikers took part in it.

Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil flagged off the rally. Regional transport officer Bharat Kalaskar and chief officer of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Chetana Kerure were also present.

“100% women participants by wearing helmets gave a message of road safety. Nashik police will give more priority for the safety of the women and will make safe atmosphere available to them. We are committed for this,” said Vishwas Nangre-Patil.

The widows of farmers were given financial aid on the occasion. Women enjoyed Zumba dance, lucky draw and selfi points. Women and child welfare department of Nashik Municipal Corporation organised a programme for anganwadi workers and women saving groups at Kalidas auditorium.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi extended her greetings to women. Later, Dr. Kalpana Kute provided her guidance about women’s health.