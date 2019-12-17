Type to search

Rajya Rani Express to run from Nanded soon

Nikheel Pardeshi December 17, 2019 10:04 pm
Nashik: The Railway Ministry has decided to extend the train no 22101/22102 CSMT-Manmad Rajya-Rani Express to Hazur Sahib, Nanded. The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal himself has given green signal to the extension of the train.

The commuters from Nashik have said that the extension will be a loss to Nashik and its commuters. The number of daily commuters from Nashik and Manmad will suffer due to the decision.  In a reply to a request by the Member of Parliament of Nanded, Prataprao Chikhalikar, the Railway Ministry has agreed to extend the train route.

The commuters have expressed that the extension will change the timing of the train and if timings do not change, the rush in the train will increase and the daily working commuters will have to suffer. The extension will also add burden on the Panchavati Express, said daily commuters of Rajya Rani Express.

Nashik has already lost Nanded-Tapovan Express which was earlier a Manmad-CSMT train. There are also frequent complaints from commuters about the negligence towards the train. The Panchavati Express, which is most important commuter train for Nashikites is also given second priority than the commuter’s trains from Nashik, said Mayur Yadav, a daily commute from Nashik.

