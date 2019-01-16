Rajdhani Express to run via Nashik from January 19

NASHIK: Super fast Rajdhani Express is all set to begin its first ever journey on central line on Saturday evening when the the train, en route, will take a halt at Nashik Road railway station before reaching at New Delhi.

After departure from CSMT (Mumbai), the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will run on the central line via Kalyan, Nashik, Jalgaon, Khandva, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi).

It is noted that Nashik MP Hemant Godse and MP from Raver Raksha Khadse had taken persistence effort and follow-up on the issue to run super fast Rajdhani on the central line.

The train will run two days in a week, the Central Railways sources said.

The Nashik-Delhi travel time will be 17 hours, which will largely benefit commuters from North Maharashtra including Nashik and Jalgaon. MP Hemant Godse who took special efforts to “change the track” of Rajdhani from Western to Central line has appealed to Shiv Sainiks and commuters from North Maharashtra to remain present in large numbers to welcome Rajdhani Express when the train will make its first appearance at Nashik Road railway station on Saturday evening (January 19).

The Rajdhani Express will run on the central line on every Wednesday and Saturday. The train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at 2.20 pm to reach at Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) next day at scheduled arrival time of 10.20 am.

On its return journey, the super fast train will depart Delhi on every Thursday and Sunday at scheduled 3.45 pm afternoon to reach CSMT Mumbai next day at 11.55 am in the morning, the Central Railway sources added.

Rajdhani to run every Wednesday, Saturday

The Rajdhani Express will run on the central line on every Wednesday and Saturday. The train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at 2.20 pm to reach at Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) next day at scheduled arrival time of 10.20 am. On its return journey, the super fast train will depart Delhi on every Thursday and Sunday at scheduled 3.45 pm afternoon to reach CSMT Mumbai next day at 11.55 am in the morning.