Rajasthani Ladies’ Circle donates sanitary vending machines to 13 schools

Nashik : There is a need to openly speak on menstrual hygiene and sanitation as menstruation is a normal natural process of a woman’s life.

The taboo around this topic needs to be removed and all men, women, girls and boys must be sensitized about it and communicate openly on it, said Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, Executive Editor of Deshdoot Times.

She was speaking at a programme titled ‘The joy of Giving’ organised by Rajasthani Ladies’ Circle on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The ladies group donated sanitary vending machines and incinerators to 13 schools in the city.

Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, Onco surgeon Dr Raj Nagarkar and secretary divisional board of secondary and higher secondary education Nitin Upasani were guests at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balajiwale congratulated the Rajasthani Ladies’ Circle for their contribution in maintain health and hygiene of school girls. She gave examples when use of unhygienic material during menstruation has caused deaths of women, due to infection. These can be prevented by stressing on hygienic use, she emphasised.

She also said that such work towards the society needs to penetrate across different sections and reach all. She urged that the group should also work on sensitization in remote areas. She said that every women can be an agent of change and carry the message forward.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner of police Dr Singal stressed the need for women to be cyber safe. Through a presentation he drew attention of the women to protect themselves from cyber crimes.

“Be aware of what information you share on social media. Be careful when you post your photographs as they can be morphed and misused. Do not be a victim of cyber bullying and immediately seek the help of police”, stressed Dr Singal.

Stating that cyber usage is seen in most of the crimes that occur, the Police Commissioner asked the women to be aware and cautious. He also shared a website www. Cybercrime.gov.in to seek help against cyber crimes and contact the police unhesitatingly.

Dr Nagarkar spoke on aspects of cervical cancer and stated that menstrual hygiene is a must to prevent such diseases.

13 schools were given keys to the sanitary vending machines which will be installed for free of cost use by the girls. Earlier president of the Rajasthani Ladies’ Circle Anita Agrawal and secretary Daksha Bora felicitated the guests.

Sakshi Boob conducted the programme. Shivmala Chandak, Sharmila Sancheti, Aruna Laddha took efforts for the programme. Manisha Agrawal was felicitated for sponsoring the sanitary pads for the machine. Jyoti Wagchaure helped coordinating with the schools.