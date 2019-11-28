Raj Thackeray to attend swearing-in ceremony

MUMBAI:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister-designate and cousin Uddhav Thackeray to be held on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park here. According to sources, Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray had called Raj to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

More than a decade ago, Raj parted ways from Udhhav as well as Shiv Sena and floated his own party MNS. It will be interesting to see whether the Raj will finally attend the ceremony or not.

Interestingly, since the results of the Assembly polls, Raj had quietly seen the political development. Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the chief minister of Maharashtra.