Rains lash city for second consecutive day; Surgana worst hit in district

NASHIK :

For the second consecutive day yesterday, the city received light to moderate unseasonal rains in the evening while several parts of the district were lashed by heavy rains amid thunderstorm & lightning, damaging grapes produce and crops like paddy, tur and wheat.

In the severely hit Surgana taluka, rooftops of several houses in villages of Zagadpada, Barhe, Ambode, Khadki, Kelwan and Bedse were badly hit by stormy winds coupled with thunderstorm and lightning.

The unseasonal rains also lashed adjoining Trimbakeshwar, Vavi, Sinnar and Deolali Camp areas besides Deola and Adgaon which received light to moderate rains for more than half an hour. While several parts of the city including Satpur, Trimbak road, Pathardi phata, New Nashik, Panchavati, Mumbai Naka and Nashik Road witnessed light to moderate rains since 4.30 pm in the evening which were lasted more than three hours. It was t