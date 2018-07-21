Rain likely to pick up; triggers flood-like situation

NASHIK: India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rain may pick up in the next two days in North Madhya Maharashtra, after witnessing light rain for the past few days across the district.

“Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places in the districts of Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar and at isolated places in the district of Jalgaon in the next two days,” IMD, Mumbai sources said on Saturday. Meanwhile, incessant rains in the upstream Godavari complex has caused a heavy inflow of water in the Godavari creating a flood-like situation.

With the increase in water level in the reservoirs, discharge of water from Gangapur dam which has occupied 79% of its total storage capacity on Saturday, has increased to 4342 cusecs on Saturday from Friday’s discharge of 1500 cusecs. While Darna dam, which filled upto 82 per cent of its storage capacity, has been discharging water at the increasing rate of 4934 cusecs from Friday’s release rate of 1100 cusecs.

At the same time, water is being discharged from Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage at the rate of 9838 cusecs, from Palkhed – which has filled up to 53% – 646 cusecs, Chankapur 1642 cusecs, Punad 1985 cusecs and Thengoda 3900 cusecs, according to a report from District Disaster Management Authority, district collectorate, on Saturday.

On an average 142.4 mm of rainfall recorded on Saturday in the district with Surgana taluka topped with 51.0 mm of rainfall followed by Igatpuri 28 mm and Peth 27.2 mm, while Nashik city recorded 4.9 mm rainfall for the day by hitting a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.8 deg Celsius.

The district administration has issued an alert for people living in low-lying areas and along the river banks. People have been asked not to visit flooded areas and waterfalls and not to indulge in selfie activity. Fearing situations like landslides, people living at the foothills have been advised to be extra cautious and prepare themselves to move for safer places in case of emergency.