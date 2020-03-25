Rain lashes Trimbakeshwar, Light drizzle in Nashik

NASHIK :

Amid Corona scare, heavy rain lashed Trimbakeshwar town in the evening around 4:00 p.m. The Temple town streets again wore a deserted look when the rain continued to lash for half an hour. While light drizzles were witnessed in parts of Nashik city around 6 pm.

The people, in a lighter vein, however, connected the heavy rain with the novel coronavirus pandemic stating that the rain might have washed away the virus. While some feared further spread of the Covid 19.