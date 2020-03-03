Rain, hailstorm damage crops on 900 hectares

NASHIK :

Around 900 hectares of crops including onion, groundnut, gram, horticulture, vineyards, orange yards, maize and wheat have been damaged by recent unseasonal rain and hailstorm that lashed several parts of the district.

Unseasonal rains, accompanied with hailstorms, hitting Nandgaon taluka and villages of Pokhari, Kasari, Babulwadi, Doctorwadi and Jalgaon Budruk in the district have damaged standing crops like maize, onion, gram, wheat, raising concerns over the overall output and the quality this season.

Nandgaon taluka in the district has been the worst hit by the hailstorm. Standing crops on around 250 hectares of land were damaged by untimely rains, whereas crops on 650 hectares on account of a hailstorm that had lashed Nandgaon taluka on Saturday evening. Onion produce which was placed in the open field after harvesting for transportation to market yards soaked by the hailstorm.

Meanwhile, the district administration has completed the assessment of crop damage and prepared an assessment report to be sent to the state government for approval. Last week, unseasonal rains with hailstorm and gust winds were witnessed in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.