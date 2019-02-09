Rahul should be awarded for spreading lies: Thakur

NASHIK: Former BCCI president and firebrand BJP leader, a sitting MP, Anurag Thakur on Saturday came down heavily on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies about Rafale deal and other contentious issues.

“For the last four years, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been continuously spreading lies. He should therefore be awarded for his consistency in spreading lies,” Thakur demanded.

The former BCCI president was speaking while inaugurating Student Leaders Conclave, a district level student conclave, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Nashik at the campus of V N Naik Institute, on Saturday.

ABVP national president Dr S Subbiah, president (felicitation committee) Hemant Dhatrak, vice president Himgauri Adke, Sahyadri Farms’ Vilas Shinde, Prof Yajuvendra Mahajan and pradesh mantri Swapnil Begade were present on the dais.

“During Dr Manmohan Singh’s regime, India’s economy was facing downside risks. However, our economy bagged honour of becoming world’s third largest economy during the present tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Thakur lauded.

Launching a scathing atttack on Congress, Thakur said “We did in 55 months what Congress could not in 55 years.” Thakur showered praises on government-run flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala gas connections etc which he claimed that brought changes and transformed rural life positively.

There is a tremendous rise in tax payers during the present GST structure, he said and criticised the opposition parties as “Thugbandhan”. “PM Modi has raised India’s profile on the world stage,” Thakur said while criticising the “thugbandhan” led by Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chandrababu Naidu.

Likwise Ram temple in Ayodhya, holy places like Panchavati, Kalaram temple and Ramkund are recognition of our diverse culture. We would sing Vande Mataram with pride despite ban in some states, Thakur added and stood by the surgical strike which made us feel proud to be an Indian.