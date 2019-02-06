Rabindranath Tagore cricket trophy: Ravindra Vidyalaya registers win against Space International

Nashik: On the fifth day of Rabindranath Tagore cricket trophy tournament on Tuesday, the team of Ravindra Vidyalaya defeated Space International team. After winning the toss, Space International team decided to field first.

Batting first, Ravindra Vidyalaya team made a huge score of 215/2 on the basis of attacking century by Sanjay Thakur. In reply, the Space International team could not reach a score of 50 and were all out on the score of just 21 runs only.

Sanjay Thakur was awarded Man of the Match award. The winning team was congratulated by president of Ravindra Vidya Prasarak Mandal Manoj Pingale, vice president Vasant Raut, director Mrunal Pathak, teachers Gaidhani and Kashikar.