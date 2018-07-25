Quota stir costs Rs 1 cr to MSRTC

NASHIK: With the agitation spearheaded by Maratha Kranti Morcha turning violent in Mumbai and some parts of the state witnessing stone pelting and road blockade incidences, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), as a precautionary step, kept its city bus services suspended for a day-long.

The bus services would resume Thursday (today), informed by the divisional office sources.

The MSRTC had to cancel 3000 trips on a single day Wednesday resulting into an estimated loss to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

On Tuesday, large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community. A constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators during the violence. In Nashik also, as many as 8 state-run buses were damaged by the protesters.

Citing the severity of the stir and taking lessons from the Aurangabad incidences, Nashik divisional office of the MSRTC had taken decision to suspend Nashik-Aurangabad bus service as well as Nashik city bus service for a whole day long on Wednesday.

The frequency of city bus service for a day is 2429 trips, for rural parts it is 106 trips, while other depots in the division, it has been 500 trips per day. Prioritizing safety of the passengers, the divisional office cancelled all the aforesaid frequencies of the buses.

Major bus stands in the city Thakkar Bazaar, old CBS, Nimani, Panchavati and Nashik Road wore a deserted look. However, the passengers had to face great inconvenience as they were unaware of the suspension of bus service by the state transport.

Meanwhile, the bandh call given by the Maratha Kranti Morcha has evoked a mixed response on Wednesday amid stone pelting incidences at Nashik Road and tyre burning on the roads at Bhagur and adjoining Deolali Camp area, forcing the MSRTC to keep suspended its bus services for a day long in the city.

Private taxi services and school bus operators preferred to remain off the road. Most shops and commercial establishments remained shut in important pockets like MG Road, Shalimar, RK, Panchavati, Nashik Road and in many other places as Maratha activists went around requesting shopkeepers to down shutters and express solidarity with their cause.