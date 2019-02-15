पाकिस्तानचा झेंडा जाळत शहीद जवानांना शिवसैनिकांनी श्रद्धांजली वाहिली

अहमदनगर : जम्मू- काश्मीरमध्ये पुलवामा येथे झालेला दहशतवादी हल्ल्यामध्ये अनेक भारतीय सैनिकांना आपला जीव गमवावा लागला. पाकिस्तान दहशतवाद्यांकडून करण्यात आलेल्या या भ्याड हल्याचा निषेधार्थ शुक्रवार (दि.१५) राजी शिवसेनेच्या वतीने निषेध व्यक्त करण्यात आला. शहरातील दिल्ली गेट परिसरात शिवसैनिकांकडून पाकिस्तानी झेंड्याची होळी पेटविण्यात आली. तसेच पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद अशा घोषणा यावेळी देण्यात आल्या.

