Pulse Polio vaccination drive begins

Nashik: The national pulse polio vaccination drive inaugurated in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Sunday by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game at Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital.

He administered a polio dose to a child to inaugurate the drive. Additional Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Bachhav, director (health) Dr. P B Bhoi, deputy director (health) Dr. Ratna Raokhande, district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale, NMC health officer Dr. Jeevan Gaikwad and other health officials were also present.

Meanwhile, the drive was inaugurated by health officers at all municipal hospitals and sub-health centres in their respective areas. The polio dose was administered to 1,42,694 children, out of total 1,82,596 children in the 0-5 age group at total 694 pulse polio booth. A total of 2246 employees were appointed for the drive.

Meanwhile, Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle inaugurated the district level drive at Pandhurli (tal. Sinnar) with the administration of polio dose to a child. In his introductory speech, district health officer Dr. Vijay Dekate informed about the importance of abolition of polio. Shital Sangle said that the health department is conducting various health-related programmes.

National pulse polio vaccination drive 2019 is a part of this and people should administer the dose to their children. To maintain health, it is needed to reach various health schemes to the last component of society.

The health department is taking constant efforts for this, she added.“Administer polio vaccination to all children in the 0-5 age group. Health personnel, Asha and anganwadi worker will visit households and administer the dose to those children who will remain.

Health department and women and child welfare department are taking efforts to achieve 100% target. However, people should provide their cooperation for the drive, Sangle urged.