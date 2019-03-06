Pulse polio drive on March 10

Nashik: Following instructions by the state government, a pulse polio drive will be conducted in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on March 10. A task force meeting in connection with this was organised under Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Wednesday.

Additional Municipal Phadol, health department officials, medical superintendents of municipal hospitals, project officer ICDS, executive engineers of electricity and mechanical departments, public relations officers and divisional anganwadi workers were present.

In the meeting, the Municipal Commissioner ordered to administer pulse polio doses to the highest number of children. The dose will be administered to total 1,82,596 children from the age group 0-5 in the NMC jurisdiction.

694 centres will be set up to administer dosage to them and 2020 employees will be appointed for the drive. In addition, 656 squads will pay a visit to households between March 11 to 15 and will administer dosage to rest children.

The booths will also be set up at all bus stands and railway station to administer the pulse polio dose to the children. 43 mobile teams will administer dosage to children of labourers working at construction sites, brick kilns and other places.

Though citizens gave pulse polio dose to their children earlier, they should administer the dose to their children during the drive and cooperate to end polio, urged NMC health officer Dr. Rahul Gaikwad.