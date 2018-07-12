Public Prosecutor under death threat by jail inmates

Nashik: The district public prosecutor is under an alleged death threat from one of the MCOCA members currently present in the Nashik Central Jail. The incident came to light after one of the undertrials in the jail overheard the conversation of his fellow inmates in prison.

The inmate reportedly wrote a note informing the incident and deposited in the complaint box checked by the jail authorities on the weekly basis. “The jail authorities received an anonymous letter on July 2 stating that some undertrials planned to kill Ajay Misar,” an official from central jail said.

He added that the access to the complaint box is only given to the inmates as a part of the jail administration. The official said the incident was informed to Misar on July 3 along with the commissioner of police Ravinder Kumar Singal. The Director-General of police Datta Padsalgikar has also been notified about the same. The DGP was in the city on Wednesday for an official event.

The letter states: “I am one of the undertrials in the jail among 80 others in the barrack. I heard the MCOCA accused inmates saying the only way to get out of prison is to kill Ajay Misar. He also said the plan to execute the PP is planned with the members outside of the jail and will soon be implemented.”

The writer also expresses a threat to his life in case his or the inmates names are revealed. The cops said that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure that no harm is caused to Misar. “An inquiry into the letter has also been ordered,” he added.