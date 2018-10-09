Public Bicycle Sharing Project to be inaugurated today

Nashik: The much awaited Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) project under smart city mission will be inaugurated today (Oct. 10) at 9 am outside Golf Club.

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation chairman Sitaram Kunte, NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher-Adke, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Congress group leader Shahu Khaire, Gurmeet Bagga, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Renu Satija, Prajkta Lavangare-Verma, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, individual director of Smart City Development Corporation Tushar Pagar, chief executive officer Prakash Thavil and Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite will be present for inauguration.

The project is being implemented to promote Non-Motorised Transportation (NMT) in the city. Under this project 1000 bicycles and 100 docking stations will be installed throughout Nashik city.

Currently, the project will be launched at 10 locations and 200 bicycles will be kept there. Rest bicycles and docking stations will be launched phase wise. The user can pick or leave bicycle from the docking station.

These bicycles are fitted with GPS system and would be continuously monitored from control room. Cycle booking and tracking will be done through Mobile App. It can also be used to make cashless payment like Paytm.

The PBS will be launched at Golf Club ground, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Mahatma Nagar cricket ground, Marathon Point, Kusumagraj library, Gokul Pingle library, Pramod Mahajan garden, KTHM college, veterinary hospital and Jehan Circle today.

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation has appointed Hexi company for creating and operating a Public Bicycle Sharing Company in the city. In order to encourage the public to use PBS, the pricing has been kept at minimal with lucrative subscription plans. People can get free pass under which they can use bicycle for five days without paying any price.

The validity of one day pass is for one day and its price is Rs. 20+GST. People can get one month pass. It is valid for 30 days and its price is Rs. 149+GST. They can also get six month pass which is valid for 180 days. Its price is Rs. 599+GST.

With any of the subscription plans mentioned above, user will get unlimited rides with a cap of 30 minutes per ride for the subscription period. For rides exceeding first free 30 minutes, user will be charged Rs. 5 per extra 30 minutes. In addition to this, there is also an option of pay per Ride plan at Rs. 5 per 30 minutes which will be introduced shortly.