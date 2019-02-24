Provision of Rs 6.75 cr for ZP’s new building

Nashik: A provision of Rs. 6.75 crore has been made in the financial budget to be tabled for the financial year 2019-20 for the new administrative building of Zilla Parishad, without touching cess fund of members.

As expenditure on various schemes under social welfare and women child welfare did not match in the meeting of the finance committee, proceedings of the meeting were stopped. This meeting has been called today (Feb. 25).

The monthly meeting of the finance committee was held under its chairperson Manisha Pawar. Accounts and finance officer B G Sonkamble tabled recommendations for various provision for social welfare and child welfare, agriculture, education and health departments. This draft budget was tabled for approval.

Comparing to last year’s budget, the expenditure in this year’s budget can be risen by Rs. 6 crore. Information about expected revenue and expenditure was tabled. It came to light that expenditure made over the schemes under the social and child welfare department did not match.

Expenditure on individual and common schemes was shown, but officials failed to state beneficiaries of these schemes, members Deepak Shirsath slammed the officials. As there is no match, the committee did not approve the draft budget.

Chairperson Pawar ordered to table the draft budget again. A provision of Rs. 6.75 crore has been made for the new administrative building in this budget. The government in the first phase approved the expenditure of Rs. 26 crore. Zilla Parishad has to made provision of 25% expenditure of it.

Committee members Sushila Mengal, Kavji Thakre, Ratnakar Chumbale, Kesarbai Ahire and officials from accounts and finance department were present. Meanwhile, chairperson Manisha Pawar will table the budget for the year 2019-20 on Thursday (Feb. 28).

A budgetary meeting has been organised for this. Pawar will table the draft budget in the meeting. The general meeting will make it final. Many new schemes have been included in the budget and it will be table before the general meeting for final approval.