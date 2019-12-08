Proposal to exempt ex-servicemen from property tax lies pending

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation’s standing committee has given a proposal to exempt ex-servicemen from paying property tax. The proposal has been given by people’s representatives long ago, however, the administration has not clarified its stand on it yet. The proposal has neither been accepted nor sent to the government for a review.

The proposal of the people’s representatives to exempt the ex-servicemen from property tax has long been pending at the administration level. The officials have not given any clarification regarding the delay in implementation of the proposal.

The standing committee chairperson Uddhav Nimse gave officials an ultimatum of a week to complete the process and implement the proposal. The standing committee meeting held on Saturday, witnessed tussle of power between the people’s representatives and administration.

The members of the standing committee questioned the NMC officials over their non-acting attitude. The members took on the officials regarding various issues in the city. They complained that the officials are inactive and are not working on the request of the people’s representatives.