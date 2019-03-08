Nashik: A proposal to construct ropeway at three places in the district from India Port Rail and Rope Way Corporation is under consideration. State secretary (tourism) conducted a meeting through a video conferencing and took information about this from the District Collector and revenue officials.

It is under consideration to construct the ropeway at Nandur-Saptashrungi Garh, Pimpri dam to Saptashrungi Garh and Saptashrungi Garh to Manakeshwar. If this proposal gets a green signal, there would be more tourism opportunities in the district.

The state government has undertaken various projects to boost tourism. It is under consideration to construct ropeway at five places in Maharashtra – three places in Nashik and Mahabaleshwar in Satara district Saptashrungi Garh is the main pilgrimage spot in Maharashtra. Thousands of tourists visit it daily.

Considering this, the tourism department is considering to construct the ropeway here. The experiment of funicular trolley has been succeeded. So, a proposal to construct the ropeway at Nandur-Saptashringi Garh, Pimpri dam to Saptashringi Garh and Saptashrungi Garh to Manakeshwar is under consideration.

The state secretary (tourism) held discussions over technical feasibility of the ropeway at these places. If there is a green signal technically, the proposal will be considered financially. The final decision will be taken thereafter. If this project comes into reality, tourism in Nashik would get more boost.