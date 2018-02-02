Proposal of Nashik-Trimbak cycle track approved

Nashik: Cycle movement in Nashik is progressing on large scale in Nashik and efforts are being taken to construct a separate track for cycle lovers. The District Collector has himself taken initiative and decided to construct 29-km cycle track. A fund of Rs. 3.5 crore has been made available through innovative project of district planning committee.

It is understood that NMC construction department rejected the proposal by district industries centre committee to make assessment regarding construction of cycle track from Trimbak Naka to Pimpalgaon Bahula.

A scheme to make cycle track and a separate route for warkaries along Trimbak Road is proposed. Space along the road has been left for this. After NMC rejected the proposal association tabled this proposal with District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

He assured to provide fund from the innovative scheme project of the district planning committee for this. Accordingly, he has made available the fund of Rs. 3.5 crore.