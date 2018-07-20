Property tax not hiked, GBM turns stormy

Nashik: As many as 104 members expressed their strong feelings against the tax hike by the Municipal Commissioner in General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Following discussions that lasted for eight and half hours, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi cancelled the order no. 522 and announced to scrap the proposal through which the property tax hike was made. Tax payers will get huge relief with this decision.

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe decided to hike ratable value on vacant spaces in the city through order no. 522 on March 31, 2018. The property tax was hiked 400-1300 fold on lands in the city, while the tax of Rs. 1.34 lakh was to be charged from farmers for per acre of land.

There were angry reactions by Nashikites against this stringent tax hike. Bharatiya Janata Party and all other political parties came together against this. Anyay Niwaran Samiti created awareness and raised voice against this. However, rulers could not take decision on this serious issue due to imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

After lifting of the Model Code of Conduct, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and all opposition parties came together and decided to cancel the tax hike. On the backdrop of this 104 members across all the parties strongly objected this tax hike and opposed this.

Considering feelings by corporators, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi decided to cancel the tax hike order. Common man is angry against the tax hike as per ratable value on vacant spaces as per NMC order no. 522 on March 31, 2018. There is reflection of common man’s feelings during discussions in the house. Members raised many legal points.

House is of the view that order no. 522 is illegal, Considering this, this order was being cancelled. If administration wants to hike the tax, it should table the proposal through approval by standing committee as per provisions in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act in General Body Meeting.

In addition, approval was given to 18% tax hike as per proposal no. 1492. Administration should implement the tax hike as per this, said the Mayor. Followed by this decision, members thumped benches to express their joy.

Office bearers of Anyay Niwaran Samiti, farmers and Nashikites who were in the house expressed their satisfaction over this decision. While objecting work style of the Municipal Commissioner during discussions, corporators made some allegations against the Municipal Commissioner.

Following discussions, the Municipal Commissioner requested the Mayor to give him an opportunity to speak, but the Mayor made him silent by stating that he cannot speak as per decided earlier. As a result, the Mayor remained silent in the house.

Earlier, during discussions, house leader Dinkar Patil said tax hike is a punishment for those property holders who are law abiding. Nashikites have to fight this battle against the property tax hike. BJP showed its support to cancel the order no. 522. Meanwhile, all Shiv Sena male corporators donned black shirts and women corporators wore black sarees to protest the tax hike.

Opposition leader Ajay Boraste stated, “It is a black day in history of Municipal Corporation. Order no. 522 is destructive. 400-1200% tax hike is unjust. We will not allow the tax hike. Nashikites are waiting for a historic decision. The Mayor should take decision as Nashikites. Nashik has 1.57 lakh old buildings.

If tax hike is allowed, no one dare to redevelop these buildings. The tax hike is illegal. There is a need to take decision after survey. We are fighting in today’s GBM as Nashikites, not as an opposition.”

BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar said that there is a need to inspect order from legal point of view. There is a need to discuss this illegal order. The docket should be tabled before standing committee. There tax hike should be bearable.

There is a need to cancel this order. As per provisions in the law the tax hike should not exceed 40%. There is a need to cancel this hike. Former deputy mayor Gurmeet Bagga stated that it is the right of people’s representatives to approve the tax hike.

They should have the power to hike the property tax instead of the Municipal Commissioner. There is a need to think whether tax hike is proper or improper. With the tax on agriculture lands, children of farmers would kill people. Limit of vacant space should be fixed.

Nashik is a developing city. Considering medical tourism, provide 50% concession in property tax to hospitals and schools. This will help be of help for sustainable development. Standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke said that Nashik has agriculture land on large scale.

Tax hike is stringent. As Nashik city is a city of senior citizens, this tax hike is improper. Tax hike on agriculture land should be cancelled, she demanded. Saleem Shaikh, Hemlata Patil, Diksha Londhe, Shahu Khaire, Satish Sonawane, Sudhakar Badgujar, Dinkar Adhav, Ashok Murtadak, Vilas Shinde, Gajanan Shelar and other members also expressed their strong views against the tax hike and demanded to cancel it.