Property tax hike Mahajan assures to take decision within two days

Nashik: District Guardian Minister Girish Mahjan assured to take a decision over property tax hike within two days. He came to Nashik for attending district planning committee meeting on Sunday.

Nashikites were angry after Municipal Commissioner hiked property tax against parking spaces, vacant lands and farmland in the city. As the Mayor adjourned tax hike proposal during election time it became a controversial subject.

Following opposition during General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Mayor decided to cancel concerned order by the Municipal Commissioner and resolution. Thereafter, the Municipal Commissioner termed the resolution passed by the General Body Meeting illegal.

Nashikites hoped that decision regarding property tax hike would be taken on Sunday as the District Guardian Minister came to Nashik to attend the district planning committee meeting.

On the backdrop of this, Mahajan held discussions with Mundhe for five minutes behind closed door. While addressing a media briefing, he informed that decision over this will be taken within two days.