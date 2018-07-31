Project ‘Rickshaw Sarathi’ begins

Nashik: The city police commissionerate has taken an initiative to change the negative image of rickshaw drivers and has started ‘Rickshaw Sarathi – Ideal Rickshaw driver identity of Nashik’ project.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal inaugurated the project at barrack no. 17 at police headquarter on Tuesday. The boards having information about the project were distributed to 10 rickshaw drivers as a representational gesture by Sankraman Janshakti Manch and city police commissionerate.

Dr. Shailendra Gaikwad administered an oath regarding ideal rickshaw driver to rickshaw drivers. Dr. Singal said that rickshaw drivers in the city are doing their business honestly. Rickshaw drivers returned the valuables, cash to passengers many times.

They are always ahead in providing help during accidents and other rescue work, but some people having criminal tendencies defamed this profession. As a result, the image of rickshaw drivers became negative. It is responsibility of all rickshaw drivers to change it.

There is a need to create cordial relations among rickshaw drivers and passengers. It is an opportunity to reach name of the city in the country through this project. Rickshaw drivers will be encouraged to make them ideal rickshaw drivers, he made it clear.

Dr. Singal urged all the rickshaw drivers that they should invest their income in various schemes like mutual fund. “Give information about education of your children, police will guide them for further education or job,” he said. DCP Shrikrishna Kokate, ACP Ajay Devre and others were present.