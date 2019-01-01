Prof Joshi passes away

NASHIK : Prof Shekhar Joshi, 62 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Joshi who had retired as head of department Marketing, in August 2017, was popular among students of BYK College at Gokhale Education Society, where he served all through. He was a good speaker on stress management and gave lectures at many places.

His sad demise came as a shock to many on the new year’s day.