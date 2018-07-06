Probe into death of inmate ordered

Nashik: A 25-year-old prisoner serving a jail term in Nashik Road Central Prison here, died of electric shock on Wednesday. The incident took place in afternoon when he was working in the jail’s kitchen. Another inmate was injured.

When asked about the reason behind this, prison official said, the exact reason behind this has not ascertained yet. MSEDCL and public works department officials visited the jail to assess the reason. They will prepare a report about this.

The deceased was identified as Sharad Pardeshi, who was from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra. He was serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in a rape case.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when Pardeshi and Jadhav were using a crane to lift a big container of cooked rice in the kitchen that has a tin roof. Electric current passed through the tin roof and the chain of the crane, which claimed Pardeshi’s life and injured Jadhav.