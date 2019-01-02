Prime Minister Awas Yojana: CM announces to give 5 brass of sand free of cost

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced to give sand upto 5 brass free of cost without charging of any royalty for construction of houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

He interacted with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ramai Awas Yojana, Shabri housing scheme, Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay land purchase scheme in Nashik as well as in the state through a video conferencing as a part of ‘Loksamvad’ programme. The district administration made the conference live in the hall at the district collectorate. The Chief Minister interacted with 34 beneficiaries in the district.

The Chief Minister took information about difficulties the beneficiaries faced while taking benefit of the housing scheme, whether they got a subsidy in time or not, construction of toilet and others from the beneficiaries. As subsidy is receiving directly through a bank account, the schemes by the state government are reaching to common people fast and they are implementing transparently, expressed the beneficiaries.

Their dream to own a home was completed due to the schemes implemented by the state government, they mentioned and added that they are getting the benefit of Ujjwal Yojana and toilet scheme. Arati Kotthewar from Wardha and Javed Shaikh from Phulewada in Gadchiroli district informed that there are difficulties in getting sand while constructing house under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Thereafter, Fadnavis announced to give sand upto 5 brass free of cost for constructions of houses under the under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Instructions related to this will be issued to all the District Collectors and tehsildars, he informed. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister has aimed to provide a house to everyone in the country when the country is celebrating Amrut Mahotsav, the 75th year, of India’s independence in the year 2022. He provided momentum for this programme for this.

“Lakhs of families are dreaming to own their house. We are committed to complete their dream. 1.25 houses have been constructed in the country in the last four years. As subsidy given for construction of these homes has been hiked, houses having bigger in size and all facilities will be constructed. This process is being conducted transparently and subsidy is being deposited directly into bank account of the beneficiary.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently distributed 2.5 lakh houses in the state at Shirdi recently. The effort is that the entire process of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana should be conducted in a proper way and eligible beneficiary should get its benefit. The dream by Narendra Modi to strengthen India and to pull out the country from poverty is fulfilling through this,” Fadnavis mentioned.

Meanwhile, media persons were not allowed to attend the video conferencing.

Target to construct 12 lakh houses

It has been planned to construct 12 lakh houses in the state under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and construction of 6 lakh houses is going on. There is an aim that no single family belonging to scheduled caste and tribes should be without their homes in the next year. In addition, discussions are going on with the central government to waive off the fee being charged for the layout of the houses under the scheme. A decision over this will be taken soon, informed CM Fadnavis.