Price of packaged milk increased by Rs 2/litre

NASHIK:

The private and cooperative milk associations in the state have decided to increase the selling price of pouched milk by Rs 2 per litre from today (Sunday). Accordingly, “only packaged” cow and buffalo milk in Nashik will get costlier by Rs 2 per litre from today (January 12).

The decision to increase the minimum retail price of milk was taken in a meeting of the Dairy Farmers and Processors Welfare Association (an umbrella body of private and cooperative dairies in the state) in Pune on Saturday in which over 70 representatives across the state were present.

The milk associations have decided to give hike of Rs 2/litre to farmers against purchases, at Pune meet. Accordingly, the milk selling price for the consumer has also been revised with an increase of Rs 2/litre putting a burden on customers.

As per the revised rate, besides buffalo milk, prices of packaged cow milk also increased to Rs 31 from Rs 29.

The Nashik District Milk Association (Doodh Sangh) had last month hiked buying price of milk by Rs 2/litre.

The double whammy of drought and flash floods have taken a toll on milk production. Dairies are forced to increase the selling price of milk in view of the increased cost of production and dip in milk production. Western Maharashtra is the worst hit as milk production has considerably declined in this region.

Industry insiders say this is mostly due to the combined effect of the drought, flash floods and heavy rain witnessed this monsoon. During drought, farmers tend to cut down on feed and supplements on non-productive animals like pregnant animals, heifers, animals not in milk etc and preserve the same for animals producing milk. This deficient feeding comes with a lag effect and thus overall milk production is hit.