Preparations for flower show are in final stage

Flower show inaugurated formally with lord Ganesh poojan

Nashik:A golden opportunity has been made available for flower lovers to witness 20,000 flowers of around 60 varieties through the flower show being organised by Nasiklub from January 25-28.

The flower show was formally inaugurated with lord Ganesh Poojan by founder of daily Deshdoot Devkisan Sarda, yesterday.

This four-day flower show will be held at Nasiklub near Nasardi bridge. This is the second year of the flower show. More than 60 seasonal varieties and flower plants which blossom throughout the year will also be there. Citizens can experience around 20,000 flower varieties. They can also see more than 50 varieties of rose flower and 21 types of Shevanti or Chrysanthemums.

The flower plants have been displayed attractively in the exhibition and information about each flower has been given. This will be useful for students studying botany subject.

Weather in Nashik is best and various types of flowers can be blossomed here. The motive behind organisation of the flower show is that citizens can experience this natural beauty, director of Nasiklub and organiser of the flower show Rameshwar Sarda informed.

Dr. Mahesh Karandikar, Raghuveersingh Saluja, Frank Anthony, Deepak Pradhan, flower designer Himani Jethwa, Priya Jethwa, Sudhatai Bam, Nandukishore Bhutada, Atul Sabu, Shrirang Sarda, Architect Arun Kabre, Architect Sanjay Patil, Dharampal Hanswani, director of daily Deshdoot Vikram Sarda, Janak Sarda, Vinita Sarda, Sunita Sarda, Riddhi Sarda, Ojashri Sarda and Ovi Mundada were also present during inauguration of the flower show.

January 25 has been reserved for school and college students. Eight schools from the city have made their registrations on first day of the flower show and more than 2,000 students will visit the show. In addition, some flower plants out of selected plants will be made available for sale.

Nashikities should visit the flower show and experience the magic of nature, urged Sarda.

Meanwhile, more than 50 varieties of seasonal flowers, Calendula, Torenia, Balsam, Salvia, Impatiens, Alyssum, Lilium, Tulip, Gladiolus, Begonia, African Rose, Geranium, Dianthus, Ornamental Kale, Pency, Petunia, white marigold, Brazilian butterfly and other varieties of flowers will be seen in the flower show.