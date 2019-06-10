Pre-monsoon rains: 364 electric polls collapse; 36 feeders disrupted

Nashik: 364 electric polls have collapsed and the electric supply of 36 feeders has been disrupted due to the pre-monsoon rains in district on Saturday last. Moderate to heavy showers along with gusty winds in different parts of the district and the city resulted in collapsing of electric polls or disrupting of the supply The rains that lashed parts of district and the city caused interruptions I electric supply in the evening on Saturday.

Many places were in the dark for a long time, till the supply was restored. In some parts of Nashik, the power supply resumed within 5 to 6 hours, where as in some areas, people had to wait for electricity until Sunday evening. Citizens expressed their anger on such repeated rains and no electricity phenomena. Exlaining the power cut situation, the public relations officer of MSEDCL, Vijaysinh Dudhbhate said that the supply in some areas where some works are going on was cut off to ensure that there is no short circuit or any mishaps or accidents.

At times it takes long to find the fault and so the delay in resuming occurs as it can be done only after the fault is repaired.

People in rural areas also suffered inconvenience. Electricity supply in Chandwad, Lasalgaon, Niphad, and Pimpalgaon was also stopped for more than 18 hours. The number of electric polls that collapsed was more in Chandwad division. 66 high voltage cables and 298 low voltage cable were broken in Chandwad division.

In Nashik city, division one there was 13 feeder broke down and 3 polls collapsed. 23 feeder, 8 low voltage cables, and 2 high voltage cables were broken in the Shikhare Wadi subdivision.