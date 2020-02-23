‘Prayas’ continues to change lives of children

NASHIK :

Serving for the last seven years to strengthen social bonds, Prayas Yuva Manch, a social platform at K K Wagh Engineering College, continued with its Prayas (efforts) to encourage the underprivileged and transform lives of children by imparting them with latest technical knowledge together with their school education.

The Manch organises 7-day camp in every academic year in the tribal belt, hamlets and remote areas in which volunteers visit nearby primary schools to impart technical know-how to the students.

Organised from February 9 to Feb 15, a 7-day camp for over 7000 school children from 54 schools in the surrounding areas was held at Govt Ashramshala in Aasarbari of the tribal-dominated Peth Taluka.

More than 100 volunteers on the occasion introduced the school students from Zilla Parishad, primary and secondary schools and Govt Aashramshalas with the advanced computer technology.

Besides computer knowledge, the students were also taught how to develop scientific vision through scientific toys, vedic maths and GK. The Manch also had organised street plays on social issues like women empowerment, Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao, de-addiction, public sanitation to create awareness among the villagers.

To develop the spirit of sportsmanship, the Manch held many competitive activities including Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, running, essay writing, elocution and drawing. Over 700 students took part in the activities.

The Manch organises training camps and seminars for all the volunteers before embarking on a mission.

The Prayas also conducts various social drives such as blood donation camps, tree plantation, fort cleanliness, one notebook – one pen, collection of Lord Ganesh idols etc for a social cause.